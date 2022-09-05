2022 Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest to be held September 9-10

WAYLAND, Mich. — The Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will return for 2022. The event will be held September 9-10 at Calkins Field (3755 South Division in Wayland).

Tethered rides will begin at 5 p.m. each night. Balloon launches will start at 6 p.m. A balloon glow will begin at 8 p.m.

Friday’s event will begin at 4 p.m. It will feature performances from Trapp Street, The Leprecons, and Soul Syndicate. There will also be a vendor show and food trucks. At night, there will be paragliders, as well as 14 hot air balloons.

On Saturday, there will be a car show, cornhole tournament, vintage baseball game, and a pilot meet-and-greet. There will also be performances from Expressions Dance Studio, Vertical Smile, The Local Commuters, Ted Yoder, Kari Lynch, and Wayland.

The Wayland Hot Air Balloonfest will be held September 9-10. Tickets can be purchased on the event’s website.

