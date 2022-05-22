2022 Saugatuck Venetian Festival will be held July 29-30

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — The Saugatuck Venetian Festival will be returning for Summer 2022. The festival will be held on July 29-30.

The festival will begin with an evening concert from the band Starfarm on Friday, July 29 at 7:15 p.m. The band plays 1980s music and wears classic Adidas tracksuits, legwarmers, and aviator sunglasses. The concert will be held in Coghlin Park at the corner of Culver and Griffith streets. Food and beverages will be available to purchase, including from Smoke’N Joe BBQ Food Truck. Tickets for the concert will be $10.

Saturday’s events will begin with the Dinghy Poker Run at the Coghlin Park gazebo. “This event is hilarious and allows your inner child to come out for an afternoon,” said event captain Nancy McDonnall. “The poker run starts at noon with boaters racing along the Kalamazoo River, stopping at various spots to pick up playing cards in to secure the best poker hand.” Registration for the event will begin at 11 a.m.

Saturday’s events will also include the Grecian Venetian themed lighted boat parade. The parade will begin at 9:15 p.m. The boats will be led by event captain Jeff Slayer up the Kalamazoo River and around the Kalamazoo Lake Area. “We have small and large craft that are always truly amazing in their lighting and decoration,” said Slayer. After the parade, a fireworks show will be held at 10 p.m. over Kalamazoo Lake.

“In addition to everyone having a great time, attendees will be helping to raise money for those in need in the local area,” said Slayer. “All festival proceeds, above expenses, go to help local families and individuals facing hard times to get back on their feet.”

