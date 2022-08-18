2 rip current signs approved for Laketown Beach

LAKETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Laketown Township officials have approved two new signs that will warn beachgoers of rip currents.

We’re told a unanimous vote ruled in favor of the new signs during a Parks and Recreation Commission meeting this week.

“We have a lot of people who visit our beach from out of town,” says Commissioner Jeremy Van Hoven. “They don’t have a conception of how dangerous our lake can become.”

Township officials tell us the new signs will describe the dangers posed by rip currents and suggest a course of action should beachgoers become ensnared in one.

A representative of the township says a man drowned in 2013 after leaping from a boat a mile north of Laketown Beach.

