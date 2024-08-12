2 rescued from Kalamazoo River after kayaks overturn in Allegan

ALLEGAN, Mich. — Two people were rescued after their kayaks overturned on the Kalamazoo River Monday morning.

The incident happened near the Allegan City Dam, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

Deputies say they responded to the incident alongside Allegan police and firefighters. They found both victims holding onto a tree amid fast-moving currents. Only one of them wore a flotation device.

Rescue lines were given to the victims and teams arrived with a watercraft to help safely pull them from the river, ACSO explains.

The department wishes to remind the public it is dangerous to enter Kalamazoo River, noting the few access points where first responders can deploy rescue boats. Experienced boaters may have trouble navigating riverbends where currents may become swift.

Kayakers are strongly advised not to venture into the Kalamazoo River between Allegan, Plainwell and the southward county line.

