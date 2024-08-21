2 hurt, 1 critical after car flips over in Trowbridge Township

TROWBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people are hurt after their car flipped over in Trowbridge Township Tuesday evening.

The crash happened before 8:30 p.m. near 30th Street and 108th Avenue, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told the car was headed east when it failed to navigate the curves on 30th Street. The car overturned multiple times.

Deputies say one of the two occupants is in critical condition.

ACSO credits dispatchers, Life EMS, the county’s Accident Reconstruction Team, the Pinegrove Fire Department and the Allegan City Police Department for their assistance.

