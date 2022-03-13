Watch
18-year-old dies after slick roads lead to crash in Overisel Township

The Allegan County Sheriff's Department is investigating Saturday's multi-car collision.
Posted at 11:16 PM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 23:18:11-05

OVERISEL TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An 18-year-old Holland man is dead following a crash in Allegan County Saturday afternoon.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says the crash took place near 40th Street and 147th Avenue in Overisel Township after 5:30 p.m.

We’re told the man traveled north in a pickup truck when he lost control on icy roads and hit a tree off the side of the road.

Deputies say the man was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash. His identity is being withheld until family members are notified.

