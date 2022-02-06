13-year-old Allegan County runaway being sought

ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities are looking for an Allegan County teenager as a "runaway/missing juvenile."

On Sunday morning, the Allegan County Sheriff's Office announced that it was seeking the public's assistance in locating 13-year-old Zander Canales as a runaway/missing juvenile. The sheriff's office said that last Wednesday the youngster drove away from his residence in Valley Township in his father's 2006 Chrysler 300.

The family has not heard from the teen since he left. They believe he may be with unknown friends in the Holland area.

The picture above is a current photograph.

The 2006 Chrysler 300 is cream colored and has lots of chrome, an eagle on the front grill and a "cross" sticker on the trunk area. The license plate on the vehicle is 5MVP98.

Anybody who knows anything about the boy's location or has information leading to his whereabouts should contact the Allegan County Central Dispatch Center's non-emergency line at (269) 673-3899 or Allegan County Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

