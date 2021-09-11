Watch
1 dead, 3 injured after US-131 crash in Allegan County.

Posted at 6:26 PM, Sep 11, 2021
ALLEGAN CO., Mich. — 1 person is dead following a crash involving four vehicles on US-131 in Allegan County, according to the Michigan State Police.

3 people involved in crash suffered injuries that are not considered serious.

MSP is advising drivers to use caution if traveling through the area.

