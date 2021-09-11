1 dead, 3 injured after US-131 crash in Allegan County.

ALLEGAN CO., Mich. — 1 person is dead following a crash involving four vehicles on US-131 in Allegan County, according to the Michigan State Police.

MSP Wayland policing 4 car Traffic crash with one fatality.

3 other occupants non serious injuries on 131 near the 55 mm, Allegan county. Please use caution if traveling through area. Follow me here for updates. News release coming soon. @MDOT_Southwest pic.twitter.com/341byhJMHU — MSPSouthwestMI (@MspSouthwestMI) September 11, 2021

3 people involved in crash suffered injuries that are not considered serious.

MSP is advising drivers to use caution if traveling through the area.

