1 dead, 1 hurt after Casco Township rollover on I-196

CASCO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person has died and another is hurt following a rollover crash in Casco Township.

The crash happened at around 5:30 p.m. near mile marker 25 on I-196, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO).

We’re told an SUV traveling north lost control and left the road, overturning multiple times into a ditch.

The driver and passenger were taken to the hospital, deputies say. The driver has since passed away. The passenger had serious injuries but is in stable condition.

Alcohol and speed are not suspected factors in the crash. Seat belts were not worn, according to ACSO.

The northbound lanes were closed after the crash but have reopened to traffic, deputies say.

ACSO credits dispatchers, Michigan State Police, South Haven Area Fire Service, the county’s Crash Reconstruction Team and South Haven Ambulance for their assistance.

