Lake Michigan Carferry receives last permit to repair S.S. Badger

LUDINGTON, Mich. — The S.S. Badger is closer to running again for the 2024 season.

Lake Michigan Carferry, who operates the iconic ferry, announced Wednesday they have obtained the last of the needed permits to rebuild the Badger’s dock infrastructure.

The news comes several months after trips across Lake Michigan were suspended due to an issue with the Badger’s ramping system.

We’re told work to build new counterweight rigs might begin this week.

“We’re very excited to receive the much-anticipated federal and state permits to start construction on the lifting mechanism for the apron here in Ludington,” says General Manager Sara Spore. “It’s a major step forward in the concerted effort to get the Badger back underway to serve our port communities and carry passengers and transport freight across our marine highway on Lake Michigan.”

Al Bufka Construction Inc. will begin preparing for the demolition of the Badger’s counterweight on its port side, according to Lake Michigan Carferry. Meanwhile, The King Construction Co. and Underwater Construction Corporation will address the work that needs to be done below water before ice forms this winter.

The project is expected to take a few months.

