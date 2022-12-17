KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The lake effect snow leads to tricky travel on area roads.
Dispatchers report multiple slide offs around West Michigan. Highways and county roads remain snow covered and slippery in areas that saw the most snow overnight.
There are plow trucks out all over the region.
The Kent County Road Commission gave a status update after the overnight snow that dropped nearly a half foot in some areas.
Officials say crews scraped and treated state and county primary roads overnight. They will focus on the high-volume roads as snowfall continues to fall. They'll also be heading into the local roads throughout the day. They do not expect to make it into neighborhoods today as the snow continues to fall.
Here are some safety reminders from the Kent County Road Commission.
- Give plow trucks plenty of room - Drivers have limited visibility and are often doing multiple things at once including driving, operating blade, and deploying material.
- Give other drivers plenty of room - Additional time will be needed to slow, stop regain control of vehicle in icy/snowy/windy conditions.
- Keep children far away from the edge of the road - Do not allow them to build forts or play on the snow banks. Plow drivers may not see them and kids could be hurt by the velocity of the snow coming off the blade or "snowed in" if tunneling.