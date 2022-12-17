KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The lake effect snow leads to tricky travel on area roads.

Dispatchers report multiple slide offs around West Michigan. Highways and county roads remain snow covered and slippery in areas that saw the most snow overnight.

The FOX 17 Traffic section shows conditions on the roads RIGHT NOW.

There are plow trucks out all over the region. You can track state plows HERE by clicking on the plow icon in the upper left corner on the map.

The Kent County Road Commission gave a status update after the overnight snow that dropped nearly a half foot in some areas.

Officials say crews scraped and treated state and county primary roads overnight. They will focus on the high-volume roads as snowfall continues to fall. They'll also be heading into the local roads throughout the day. They do not expect to make it into neighborhoods today as the snow continues to fall.

Here are some safety reminders from the Kent County Road Commission.