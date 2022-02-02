Lake County Sheriff's Office: Drunk driver arrested after hitting school bus

WEBBER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office says a drunk driver has been arrested after crashing into a school bus.

The crash happened Tuesday just before 8 p.m. on US-10 near Jenks road in Webber Township.

According to the sheriff’s office, a passenger car crossed the center line and collided with a Crossroads Charter Academy school bus.

Nine students were on the bus at the time along with the driver. No one was injured.

Deputies say the driver was arrested for operating while impaired.

The name of the driver is being withheld until after arraignment.