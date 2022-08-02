Lacks Enterprises Inc. receives Altair Enlighten Award

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Lacks Enterprises Inc. has been named the runner up for the Altair Enlighten Award’s Sustainable Product Category. The award was for the innovative wheel trim system for the 2022 Toyota Sienna.

The ceremony was held on Tuesday at the Center for Automotive Research Management Briefing Seminars in Traverse City, Michigan. The Altair Enlighten Award recognizes the greatest sustainability and lightweighting advancements that successfully reduce carbon footprint, mitigate water and energy consumption, and leverage material reuse and recycling efforts. The Sustainable Produce award category recognizes emissions, light-weighting and safety advances for current production vehicle.

Lacks Enterprise Inc.’s wheel trim system is the only wheel technology of its kind on the market that reduces unsprung weight, with the mass of the suspension, wheels, and other components directly connected to them. It was previously recognized in a report from the Environmental Protection Agency and National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“It’s a genuine honor to be recognized for our Lacks Wheel Trim System’s weight-reduction capability,” said Lacks Enterprises Inc. Executive Director of Business Development Kurt Lacks Jr. “This award speaks to the effectiveness of the technology, which is applicable to gasoline-powered and electric vehicles, where weight reduction, without compromising durability, is critical to improving fuel efficiency.”

“The winners of this year’s Enlighten Award – which mark the award’s 10th anniversary – showcase that latest revolutionary technology that reduces carbon footprint, minimizes waste, and maximizes renewable energy,” said Richard Yen, senior vice president, global industry verticals and sales enablement team for Altair. “We hope this award continues to inspire future generations to ‘think light’ for many decades to come.”

A full list of Altair Enlighten Award winners can be found on the Altair's website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube