KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The only thing left from the Gaza Solidarity Encampment on Western Michigan University's campus is an open field.

Protesters cleared their tents and canopies late Tuesday after coming to a deal with administrators.

WMU Gaza Solidarity Encampment clears out, talks with administration begin

University officials tell FOX 17 they reached an agreement with the students, and are set to have a conversation with them to hear their concerns.

FOX 17 previously talked with student organizers Tuesday. They told us their demands for the university, including to divest in any companies supporting Israel. The students have asked to see WMU's financial records to see if it's investing in Israel.

"When you mess with the money, that's what always finally gets something to happen," protest co-organizer and recent WMU grad Roland Bissonnette said. "People can yell into the wind and march and rally, but when you affect the money, that's when people take notice."

Additionally, the protesters want protection for students and faculty that are Muslim or Palestinian, and for the university to adopt a ceasefire resolution.

"Palestine has no universities left, like, they don't have access to education anymore, and if nobody's going to listen to them, then I need to use my privilege to amplify their voices to gain the attention of the right people," protest co-organizer and current WMU student Marissa Wagner explained.

WMU provided FOX 17 with a statement saying, in part, "WMU administration values the opportunity to listen to the student demonstrators and looks forward to a productive and respectful dialogue in the upcoming meeting. WMU remains committed to fostering an environment where diverse perspectives can be expressed and heard."

We're told this meeting between protesters and administrators is expected to take place Thursday.

