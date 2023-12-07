Time to vote: Gingerbread house contest underway in downtown Kalamazoo for a good cause

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The list goes on and on for all of the ways that people celebrate the holidays. Near the top of that list comes gingerbread home building!

Businesses in downtown Kalamazoo recently put their baking and building skills to the test, going head to head in the Community Homeworks Gingerbread House Contest! All of the proceeds of the event go to Community Homeworks, which is a non-profit in Kalamazoo county that helps homeowners make critical home repairs.

If you take a stroll in downtown Kalamazoo, you'll come across over two dozen handmade gingerbread homes. Chris Praedel, the executive director for Community Homeworks, spoke with FOX 17 News about their event.

“We are thrilled to move this year’s contest to downtown Kalamazoo to support our area small businesses during the holiday season and further increase awareness about our organization’s mission," said Praedel.

WXMI Community Homeworks Gingerbread House Contest

“We hope to create an annual holiday tradition and bring community together to support an important cause. Our organization works to keep homeowners in their home when health or safety home repairs arise. We also provide empowering homeowner education programming," said Praedel. "So far in 2023, we have served over 200 families in our community with critical home repairs, including essential items such as no-heat situations as the months get colder.”

This event is a benefit for Community Homeworks, homeowners in Kalamazoo, area small businesses, and the community.

By downloading a map of where the gingerbread houses are located on the Community Homeworks wesbite, you can participate! Their website also has a link to vote for your favorite gingerbread house. The entry with the most votes by December 9 at 11:59 will become the 2023 People’s Choice Award recipient and receive a special trophy.

Community Homeworks Homes for the Holidays - Gingerbread House Contest Map - Sponsored by Community Homeworks

Many of the entries resemble actual buildings in downtown Kalamazoo. Becky Bil from Pop City Popcorn recreated the historic Ladies Library Association with her family.

WXMI Community Homeworks Gingerbread House Contest

If you have kids at home, you also have a chance to get in on the fun! Community Homeworks is also hosting a Kids 14 and Under Gingerbread House Competition, however this one is virtual! You can email Community Homeworks a photo of your kid's gingerbread house. For more information, visit their website.

Community Homeworks was founded in 2009 with the goal of homeowner retention support for low-income homeowners in Kalamazoo.

WXMI

According to Community Homeworks, their programs are designed to help keep people in their homes and develop homeowner self-sufficiency while also ensuring that homes are safe and healthy. Their programs provide a comprehensive package of solutions for making housing affordable, more stable, and safe. Programs are critical home repairs and education workshops on home maintenance and repairs. Learn more about the organization at communityhomeworks.org.