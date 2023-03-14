Teen accused of shooting someone, victim hospitalized with serious injuries

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager is behind bars after shooting someone, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies responded to the 5700 block of N. Jefferson Commons in Oshtemo Township around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.
When they got there, they found one victim, who’s from Kalamazoo, with a gunshot wound.
First responders took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.
Deputies arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old from Kalamazoo, for felonious assault.
The sheriff's office has not identified the suspect nor the victim.
FOX 17 is working to learn what exactly led up to the shooting; however, the sheriff's office did say there is no threat to the public at this time.