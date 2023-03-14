Watch Now
Teen accused of shooting someone, victim hospitalized with serious injuries

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office 01152022
Posted at 5:29 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 17:30:13-04

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A teenager is behind bars after shooting someone, according to the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to the 5700 block of N. Jefferson Commons in Oshtemo Township around 2:30 p.m. Tuesday.

When they got there, they found one victim, who’s from Kalamazoo, with a gunshot wound.

First responders took the victim to the hospital with serious injuries.

Deputies arrested the suspect, a 19-year-old from Kalamazoo, for felonious assault.

The sheriff's office has not identified the suspect nor the victim.

FOX 17 is working to learn what exactly led up to the shooting; however, the sheriff's office did say there is no threat to the public at this time.

