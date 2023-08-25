Sheriff: Man wanted for aggravated assault, hurting Calhoun Co. deputy

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a man who is wanted for running from police and hurting a deputy in the process.

Deputies tried to pull over a car, with significant front-end damage, on Capital Avenue SW, near George B Place, just before 11 a.m. Friday.

They say the driver took off, but they caught up with him at the dead end of George B Place.

Deputies say when they got out of their patrol car, the driver accelerated— hitting the patrol car door and pushing it against a deputy, which caused minor injuries.

From there, deputies say they driver sped off into heavy traffic, and they couldn’t find him.

The sheriff’s office identified the suspect as 42-year-old David Burrill.

The car is a 2001 Mercedes Benz with license plate EMC 6654.

Burrill is from Florida but is said to have ties to Howard City— the sheriff’s office added that Burrill was arrested in Battle Creek back in May for having meth.

We’re told Burrill has several warrants for failing to appear, along with child support, and now, he’s also wanted for aggravated assault causing injury to the deputy.

If you have seen either this man or car— or know where they could be— call 911, the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.

