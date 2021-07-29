Senior Care Partners moving headquarters to downtown Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Senior Care Partners P.A.C.E., which provides health care services to more than 600 seniors in southwest Michigan while enabling them to continue living at home, is moving its headquarters from Kalamazoo to Battle Creek.

The company made the announcement in a news release Thursday.

“We have been growing,” said Laura Ferrera, CEO of Senior Care Partners P.A.C.E. “Prior to the pandemic, space at our current headquarters was tight, and the pandemic has contributed to additional growth as families look for alternatives to nursing home care.”

The organization’s growth has exceeded 100% since 2017, about 25% of that happening during the pandemic.

The addition of Senior Health Partners this past January also contributed to the recent growth.

Senior Health Partners provides exercise and fitness programs, monthly support groups, geriatric care planning and management, care planning and various educational services, allowing Senior Care Partners P.A.C.E. to provide the full spectrum of geriatric care.

The headquarters move is scheduled to begin Sept. 1, with about 40 corporate staff members and employees in ancillary functions making the move.

Senior Care Partners P.A.C.E. currently operates Adult Day Health Centers in Kalamazoo, Battle Creek, Albion and Portage.

“The headquarters move will not affect any of the operations at our Family Centers,” Ferrara said. “We will continue to provide the same top-tier level of care and programs at our centers.”