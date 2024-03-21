Police: No injuries after shots fired at Battle Creek home

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police say no one was hurt after shots were fired at a home.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at a home in the 300 block of Parkway Avenue just after 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Investigators say the home was hit with bullets twice, and no injuries were reported.

Police say it’s possible the victim is an acquaintance of the suspect(s), but they were able to provide only limited information to police about the suspect(s).

Officers have yet to locate any suspects related to the shooting, but do not believe the community is in any further danger.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube