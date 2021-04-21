Police investigating 2 cases of shots fire at Portage home

PORTAGE, Mich. — Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in Portage for the second time in the past six months.

Officers from the Portage Department of Public Safety were called to a home on Colonial Avenue around 10:15 Tuesday night for a report of shots fired.

Police say an unidentified vehicle stopped in front of the house and fired at least 12 shots before driving off.

According to officers, some of the rounds hit the house and nearly hit one of the people inside.

This is the second time the house has been shot at in the past six months.

Back in November 2020, a 2014 or 2015 silver Mustang was seen in the area when shots were fired at the same house. Police say the home had different occupants at that time.

If you have any information that could help police, call the Portage Department of Public Safety at 329-4567 or Silent Observer at 343-2100.

