Police investigate early morning shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — One man was hurt after an early morning shooting, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

Officers responded to a home on McKinley Avenue South around 12:30 a.m. Friday.

There, they found the victim— a 36-year-old man.

He told police that he was in his living room when he heard a man and woman arguing on the front porch.

Then, he says the man on the porch came into his home and shot him in the leg.

The suspect took off in an unknown direction, and the victim was taken to get treatment for nonlife-threatening injuries.

Police believe the two men known each other.

If you were in the area Thursday night or Friday morning and known anything that could be helpful for police as they continue to investigate, call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269-781-0911 or Silent Observer at 269-964-3888.

