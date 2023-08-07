Police identify man shot, killed in Battle Creek last week

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police have identified the 27-year-old man who was killed following a string of shootings in Battle Creek last week.

Battle Creek police say officers were called to the area of Maple Terrace around 1:30 a.m. Thursday for reports of several gunshots.

When police arrived, they say they spoke with neighbors and found 27-year-old Elmarko Fontane Williams Jr. of Battle Creek suffering from a gunshot wound to the torso.

Williams was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Battle Creek police say they are investigating the deadly shooting as part of a string of shootings in the area last week.

Police say they believe the shootings are related and stem from an ongoing dispute between two groups of people.

At this time, police do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Anyone who was in the area of the shooting early Thursday morning or has any information that could help officers with their investigation should call the Battle Creek Police Department at (269) 781-0911 or Silent Observer at (269) 964-3888.

