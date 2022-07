KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says one person was taken into custody Thursday evening after a shooting.

Officers responded to the 800 block of North Rose to investigate the shooting around 7 p.m.

They say one person from Kalamazoo is in custody, but it’s not clear if there are any victims or how many.

This is a developing story. We will update you as we learn more information.

