Police: 1 dead after shooting on northeast side of Battle Creek

Posted at 10:18 PM, Aug 31, 2023
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The Battle Creek Police Department Detective Bureau and Crime Lab is investigating a deadly shooting that happened on the city’s northeast side.

Investigators responded to the first block of North Union Street Thursday night.

Details are limited; however, police did say that the shooting resulted in the homicide of a 31-year-old man from Battle Creek.

Right now, it’s not clear what led up to the shooting.

Police have not said whether they have any suspects or have made any arrests.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to bring you updated information.

