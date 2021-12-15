Officer involved in shooting in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting in Battle Creek.

Details are extremely limited, but police say the shooting happened around 12:25 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of College Street and W. Emmett Street.

According to police, the situation is “stabilized” and there is no threat to the public.

No officers were injured, but police say the person involved is seeking medical treatment.

No other details have been released yet.

*This is a developing story and will be updated as new details come in.