New clinic in Kalamazoo aims to lend a 'helping hand' to those in need

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A new clinic is opening in downtown Kalamazoo to help people without the resources or insurance needed to cover medical expenses.

Helping Hands Wellness Center is within walking distance from Ministry with Community and Kalamazoo Gospel Ministries.

"There's a lot of people out here in this community that could actually gain things from this," Glyn Hawkins, the operations director, said.

The center will provide medical exams, X-rays, testing for COVID-19, the flu and RSV, along with other preventative treatments.

"We desire to give back to the community, particularly serving the houseless, the uninsured, low poverty level stricken individuals with the hopes of offsetting what happens in our emergency rooms for nonlife-threatening situations," Executive Director Threasa Hawkins told FOX 17.

Additionally, Helping Hands Wellness Center will provide more than just physical care.

"We will have social workers on staff and the nutritionists," Hawkins added.

The clinic will take appointments and walk-ins. Hawkins says people should not have to avoid medical care simply because they can't afford it.

"The free clinic is open to anyone without insurance. It's open to anybody that is 250% under property and those are the guidelines from the Free Clinics of Michigan," she explained.

Helping hands Wellness Center is scheduled to open in April.