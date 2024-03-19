KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Detours on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo have been inevitable lately as construction in the area continues to force drivers to turn around. But now, a new business hopes the construction isn't turning people away.

New business fears Westnedge construction driving away potential customers

Construction on Westnedge Ave. started March 3. Thrive Adult Day Center, which provides care and companionship to seniors 65 and up, opened the following Monday.

"Just to give them something to do while caregivers are either out running errands or, either, just need a break," Sarita Alexander, owner of Thrive Adult Day Center, said. "I have been having people stop in afterward, like days after, saying, 'oh, we were going to come to the open house or the grand opening, but doe to the construction, we got turned around.'"

Alexander believes the construction equipment, work and workers blocking her driveway are driving away potential business.

"I'm not getting as many people [as] I would hope to come through due to the traffic because there's no oncoming traffic coming up from Westnedge," she said. "You have to come through the neighborhood off, like, Garland or Rose, and come around to get into our parking lot or either go through Shwarma King."

Whether the lack of business is due to roadwork or the fact that Thrive only has been open for a short time, Alexander says she's not going to let anything run her out of business.

"I'm going to do everything that I can so that my business does not have to close — if I have to get out and walk myself up and down the road," she added.

The water main and reconstruction project on Westnedge Avenue is expected to be complete by October.

Alexander says, until then, she hopes word of mouth and marketing will attract more customers.

