Kzoo Parks to host summer youth and teen talent show

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks and the Kalamazoo Civic will host a Youth and Teen Talent Show in August.

It’s part of Kzoo Parks’ Lunchtime Live! event at Bronson Park on Friday, August 19 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Kids 10-to-16-years-old can participate in the talent show, displaying their skills through a variety of performances including singing, dancing, poetry, magic, martial arts and juggling.

Von Washington Jr., the executive director of community relations for the Kalamazoo Promise, will host the show.

Talent show judges will award first, second and third place prizes to participants.

Auditions will take place at the Kalamazoo Civic on Tuesday, July 26 and Thursday, July 28 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., with rehearsals taking place Tuesday, August 9 and Thursday, August 11 from 3-5 p.m. at Bronson Park.

The show is free to participate in. Those interested in participating can register online through Thursday, August 4.

