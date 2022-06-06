Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon announces 2023 date on hood of race car

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon announced its 2023 date during the NASCAR Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday.

The 2023 marathon will take place April 23, 2023, as indicated by the hood of the number 77 car, driven by Spire Motorsports’ Josh Bilicki.

“I’m so excited to be a part of the announcement of the 2023 Zeigler Kalamazoo Marathon date,” says Bilicki. “I attended this year’s marathon and was blown away by the level of excitement that the event created. It’s great to see Zeigler Auto Group helping their local community by driving a healthy lifestyle!”

We’re told it’s the first time in NASCAR’s history a date for the marathon was revealed this way.

Registration for next year’s marathon is scheduled to open Aug. 1.

