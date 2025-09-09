YWCA, area nonprofits warn budget proposal could impact services

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Last month, Republicans in the Michigan House of Representatives passed a spending plan for the next fiscal year.

They're calling it the "Value For MI Dollars" budget.

The price tag is $78.5 billion dollars.

GOP leadership says they were able to cutout about $5 billion in waste and fraud.

Kalamazoo area nonprofits, like the YWCA, say that couldn't be further from reality.

WATCH: Nonprofits say state budget proposal eliminates key funding

YWCA, area service providers warn budget proposal could impact seniors, victims of violence

“House republicans suggest that their cuts eliminate waste. But our lives are not waste,” YWCA of Kalamazoo CEO Susan Rosas said.

Leader after leader approached the podium on Monday, saying the proposed cuts would impact victim services, infant mortality, and services for seniors.

“This isn’t just a budget line. It is a lifeline for survivors,” Jessica Glynn, Vice President of Victims Services for the YWCA of Kalamazoo said.

FOX 17 spoke with Republican House Representative Bryan Posthumus about the budget.

“Our view in the House of Representatives, is that the top functions of the government, are public safety, education, and funding our infrastructure," Posthumus said.

“There’s thousands of these nonprofits, that provide services, that don’t rely on government funding,” Posthumus said.

The spending plan is not a done deal. The Democratic-controlled Senate has also passed their own $84.6 billion budget.

The two chambers now have to come together to reach a deal, before an October 1st deadline, or face a government shutdown.

Kalamazoo service providers say people with concerns should contact their representative.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube