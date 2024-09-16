Watch Now
Youth march brings Global Climate Strike to Kalamazoo

People take part in the Global Climate Strike protest 'Fridays For Future' in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Tens of thousands of climate activists around the world are set to march, chant and protest Friday to call for an end to the burning of planet-warming fossil fuels as the globe continues to suffer dramatic weather extremes and topple heat records. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Global Climate Strike Day starts this Friday, September 20, and goes through Sept 27.

To bring the issue home, the Ardea Youth Climate Coalition is hosting a Youth March at Kalamazoo City Hall at noon on day one.

“This mobilization is part of the worldwide Fridays for Future Strike Day, a movement sparked by Greta Thunberg's iconic school walkouts in 2018,” says the organization.

Following this year’s theme, ‘End of an Era’, they will be focusing on eschewing our reliance on fossil fuels.

Students from Kalamazoo and surrounding areas will speak on leaving behind investments in coal, oil, and other mining and productions with large carbon footprints.

After the rally, the group will march through downtown on the walkways, leading back to Bronson Park for closing statements.

