Youth march brings Global Climate Strike to Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Global Climate Strike Day starts this Friday, September 20, and goes through Sept 27.

To bring the issue home, the Ardea Youth Climate Coalition is hosting a Youth March at Kalamazoo City Hall at noon on day one.

“This mobilization is part of the worldwide Fridays for Future Strike Day, a movement sparked by Greta Thunberg's iconic school walkouts in 2018,” says the organization.

Following this year’s theme, ‘End of an Era’, they will be focusing on eschewing our reliance on fossil fuels.

Students from Kalamazoo and surrounding areas will speak on leaving behind investments in coal, oil, and other mining and productions with large carbon footprints.

After the rally, the group will march through downtown on the walkways, leading back to Bronson Park for closing statements.