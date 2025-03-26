Wrong way driver arrested for suspected DUI, illegal drugs found in Alamo Twp

ALAMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Drugs were found during the DUI arrest of a driver heading north in the southbound lanes of US-131 Tuesday night.

Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Deputies used stop-sticks to disable the vehicle after they drove past W D Ave and ignored signals to stop.

According to their release, the Deputies arrested the driver on suspicion of driving under the influence and possession of suspected illegal drugs.

Arraignment is still pending, so the police did not release the driver's identity.

