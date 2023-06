COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A worker has died after becoming trapped in a Cooper Township grain silo Thursday afternoon.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says the incident happened at around 1:30 p.m. east of 19th Street on B Avenue.

We’re told the victim was inside the silo when they got stuck and fell underneath the grain.

Deputies say the 46-year-old was later pulled and pronounced dead by first responders.

The incident remains under investigation.

