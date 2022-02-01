Work to replace part of Stadium Drive begins Feb. 14

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews in Kalamazoo are scheduled to begin replacing an aging road this month.

The city says work on Stadium Drive will start Monday, Feb. 14 at Arcadia Creek, south of Oliver Street.

We’re told the culvert’s replacement is expected to wrap up by Saturday, April 30.

The city says there will be one lane open in each direction while the project takes place, adding the road’s replacement will mark the beginning of a bigger project along Stadium Drive. Additions will reportedly include a multi-use path, a landscaped median and improved pedestrian signals between Howard Street and Lovell Street.

