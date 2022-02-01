Watch
NewsLocal NewsKzoo/BCKalamazoo

Actions

Work to replace part of Stadium Drive begins Feb. 14

items.[0].image.alt
City of Kalamazoo
City of Kalamazoo logo
Posted at 9:54 AM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 09:54:52-05

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Crews in Kalamazoo are scheduled to begin replacing an aging road this month.

The city says work on Stadium Drive will start Monday, Feb. 14 at Arcadia Creek, south of Oliver Street.

We’re told the culvert’s replacement is expected to wrap up by Saturday, April 30.

The city says there will be one lane open in each direction while the project takes place, adding the road’s replacement will mark the beginning of a bigger project along Stadium Drive. Additions will reportedly include a multi-use path, a landscaped median and improved pedestrian signals between Howard Street and Lovell Street.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Morning-News-local_promo_480x630 v2.png

Morning News