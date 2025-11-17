Woodland Elementary, Kalamazoo neighbors team up to combat food insecurity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools across Kalamazoo are stepping up to address growing food insecurity in their communities, with 23 Kalamazoo Public Schools currently hosting on-site food pantries to serve families in need. That's thank to a partnership with Communities In Schools.

Woodward Elementary School, a nearly century-old institution, exemplifies how multiple community organizations are working together to tackle hunger. The school's food pantry, operated through a partnership between Loaves and Fishes and Communities in Schools Kalamazoo, has become a vital resource for local families.

"We have food. We have lots of food. We have a warehouse full of food," said Greta Faworski, associate director of Loaves and Fishes.

However, having food available isn't enough without the right distribution network.

"We know where the needs are, but we're not here every day," Faworski said.

Watch Julie Dunmire's video story below:

Woodland Elementary, Kalamazoo neighbors team up to fight food insecurity

That's where Communities in Schools Kalamazoo fills the gap. The local nonprofit provides daily operations for the food pantry program.

"Our staff are the ones that are the on site operators of the food pantry, or food pack program," said James Devers, executive director of Communities in Schools Kalamazoo.

For Principal Frank Rocco, the food pantry provides peace of mind as schools take on expanded roles in supporting students and families.

"We're not just here to teach you how to read and do math anymore. We are filling a lot of needs," Rocco said.

The need has grown significantly this school year, with concerns over SNAP benefits contributing to increased demand in November.

"We've definitely seen an increase. An uptick. Families requesting to use the pantry. More food packs are going home," Rocco said.

According to Communities In Schools, there have been 1,044 more visits to the pantry this school year compared to last year.

For the 2025-2026 school year, Communities In Schools has already given out more than a thousand take home food packets.

"It's been immensely important for us. Helps us level the playing field," Rocco said.

While Woodward Elementary has operated for nearly a century, its food pantry has been serving the school for more than a decade. The daily impact continues to make a difference for families.

"Gives them a little less to worry about," Rocco said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube