Woman rescued from 2nd floor during Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A woman is safe after being rescued from a burning building in Kalamazoo Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out near the intersection of Egleston Avenue and Fair Street before 9:40 a.m.

We’re told reports were made of a woman who was trapped on the building’s second floor.

Officers arrived to find copious amounts of smoke and flames within the first floor, according to KDPS. They used a ladder to rescue the woman. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Public safety officials say the fire was contained in an hour and a half but salvage-and-overhaul operations took more than three hours.

Authorities are working to determine what caused the fire.

Those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to connect with KDPS by calling 269-337-8120. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

