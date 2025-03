TEXAS TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office says a missing person out of Texas Township has been found safe.

The woman walked away from the adult foster care building on West Q Avenue on Sunday, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

After a public alert went out Thursday afternoon, she was found safe by a patrol deputy.

FOX 17 has removed the name and image of the missing woman to respect her privacy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube