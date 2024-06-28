WMU students plea with Board of Trustees to call for ceasefire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The WMU Divestment Coalition told FOX 17 a week ago that a setback would not stop them from pressing the university to call for a ceasefire and to cut economic ties to Israel. That was proven at the university's last board meeting of the academic year.

"When it came to my people, nonetheless, we ... I have to explain why a genocide needs to be spoken about and I felt feel very much heartbroken about that," Aya Zahreddine, a student, said during public comment.

Students, alumni and community members filled Heritage Hall, some holding signs and flags. They expressed frustration with how the university is handling the Israel-Hamas war.

"This is a pivotal moment for our institution to stand on the right side of history. To demonstrate that in times of grave injustice, our community is a beacon of hope," said student Marissa Wagner. "Our administration's response has been woefully inadequate, bordering on silence. The silence is not just disappointing; it's complicit."

This comes a week after students were frustrated by a statement the university president released on June 18. The letter said "these are difficult times" and offered resources and committed to dialogue opportunities in the fall. It did not mention anything about a ceasefire.

Before the meeting, the group had been meeting with university officials since it took down the four-day Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

Organizers hoped for more progress by now.

Kalamazoo City Commissioner Don Cooney showed support by saying, "We're asking you to make a clear statement to call for a ceasefire, to condemn the slaughter, to ask our government to demand that our government stop providing the weapons that are killing the people of Gaza."

Others asked the university to divest in making political statements. "I urge the university, my employer and Alma Mater to adopt a policy of institutional neutrality. So going forward, so that all may learn," said Jennifer Townsend, dean of Lee College.

As public comment came to a close, President Montgomery read a statement saying in part, "To best protect the free exchange of ideas, we generally refrain from taking institutional positions on a wide range of social and geopolitical matters. This is particularly true when there is not a clear or overwhelming consensus view within our community or society."

He added that while everyone may not agree, "when the University weighs in on one perspective, we run a material risk of silencing some portion of the discourse we are in fact charged with fostering."

Read the president's full statement here:

The WMU Divestment Coalition will continue to meet with university officials. The next meeting will focus on divestment.

