WMU says goodbye to Valley 3 dorms, demolition underway

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Movers were hauling furniture into a truck Monday morning. After nearly 60 years, the furniture of Valley 3 dorms is moving on as WMU prepares to make way for new student housing.

"We are taking down the Valley 3 buildings, which include Harrison/Stinson and Eldritch/Fox halls," said Associate Vice President for Campus Life Barry Olson.

Since 1965, students have called these dorms home, but Olson says it's time for them to come down and something new to go up.

"We are making way for roughly the same number of beds coming in the future in the fall of 2026," he said.

Based on student feedback, the new space will offer a modern look, with air conditioning and indoor and outdoor community spaces. While the demolition projects will take 1,000 beds out of the mix, Olson said a new dorm will be opening this fall to make up for the loss.

Right now, Olson doesn't know what the size of the incoming class will look like just yet; he's certain housing will be at capacity. "However, we want to be really clear we're not turning people away," he added.

The new and improved Valley 3 will be completed by August 2026.

