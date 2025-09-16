WMU celebrates final piece of construction project with student signatures, ceremony

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University celebrated the construction of its new residence hall with a campus ceremony on Tuesday.

There are many ways to leave a legacy at WMU. For some students, that meant literally signing their names to the final piece of the Golden Oaks Residence Halls project.

"If my kids come here, if my family members come here— I can be like 'oh! My name is right there!' You know what I'm saying? It's pretty dope." WMU Student Andre Millering said.

"I love the fact that I'm leaving my mark on this campus," WMU student Piya Bhatt said.

Students signed their names on the final panel—a symbolic gesture for the new residence halls.

For Nelson Paulino, a student from the Dominican Republic and the first in his family to attend Western, the moment held special significance.

"I was very happy to be able to sign the panel. It's simply a testament to god's faithfulness, it's a miracle I'm here," Paulino said.

"I was very proud to be able to sign my family's name, with my last name on it," Paulino said.

The Golden Oaks project, costing approximately $110 million, is constructed with mass timber. University officials say it’s the largest mass timber project in Michigan—and possibly the nation.

"It's the largest mass timber project in the state, and we believe it's the largest residence hall project going on certainly in the state, and possibly nation wide," Associate Vice President for Student Affairs, Barry Olson said.

Mass timber benefits the environment and allows buildings to be constructed more quickly.

Olson described the difference students will see inside.

"In a typical residence room right now, you'd see a lot of cinderblock. For this building, you'll see wood above you. You'll see wood from side to side. Which is really a different experience," Olson said.

Western Michigan University President Russ Kavalhuna joined students in signing the final board, which was lifted to the top of the structure.

The project is officially expected to be completed in fall 2026.

Once finished, all that’s left to add will be the students inside. But with their signatures on the final board, they're already part of WMU’s future.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

