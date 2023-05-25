WMed Health hosting free skin cancer spot check clinic on June 1

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — WMed Health has announced that it will host a free skin cancer spot check clinic. The event will be held on Thursday, June 1 from 6 p.m.-8 p.m. at WMed Health Family Medicine (500 W. Crosstown Parkway in Kalamazoo).

At the event, WMed physicians will examine lumps, bumps, moles, rashes, warts, precancer skin cancer, and scars. Those who attend the event will also receive sunscreen.

“Persons of all skin types are at risk of skin cancer,” said Dr. Kristi VanDerKolk, a family physician at WMed health, an assistant professor in WMed’s Department of Family and Community Medicine, and the department’s residency program director. “I would encourage anybody who is worried about a spot on their skin to get it checked out by a qualified health professional.”

No appointments are needed for the event. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-served basis. Attendees do not need to be a current patient at WMed to attend.

“As summer comes to Michigan, we all love to get outside and enjoy the weather,” said Dr. VanDerKolk. “It’s important that we take care of ourselves and our skin. Thinking about prevention is important and detecting new lesions is the first step toward treatment. Early treatment can prevent the spreading or growing of lesions.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of Cancer Prevention and Control has shared the following tips to stay safe during summer weather:



Stay in the shade.

Wear clothing that covers your arms and legs.

Wear a hat with a wide brim to shade your face, head, ears, and neck.

Wear sunglasses that wrap around and block both UVA and UVB rays.

Use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with a sun protection factor (SPF) of 15 or higher.

