WMAS holds 5th Annual Portage Community Art Award

PORTAGE, Mich. — Artists in Portage could win $1,000 for their talents.

The City of Portage in Tandem with the Kalamazoo Institute of Arts’ (KIA) announced their annual West Michigan Area Show (WMAS).

WMAS is described by Portage as “a juried exhibition of the visual arts from community talent spanning a 14-county region ranging from paintings, prints, photos to mosaics, ceramics, jewelry, sculpture, and mixed media”.

To be eligible for winning the exhibition the artist must be a resident of Portage, Michigan. Artwork submissions are required to reflect the city’s theme A Natural Place to Move and must be available for display at Portage City Hall for one year starting September 15, 2022. Additionally, the winner will need a minimum of 8 to 10 works of art in any medium for the exhibition from Sept. 16, 2022, to Oct. 28, 2022.

Artists can submit their entries online at kiarts.org by April 3, 2022. The WMAS award ceremony is being held May and exhibited at the KIA May 22, 2022 to Sept. 4, 2022.