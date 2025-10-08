Wings West Ice Facility to reopen after September closure

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An affiliate of Black Bear Sports Group is taking over operations at the Wings West Ice Facility after it closed in September because of a refrigeration system failure. The transition of ownership ensures hundreds of Kalamazoo athletes and families will have access to the ice ahead of it's reopening for the 2026-27 season.

“SMC is thrilled to see Wings West in the capable hands of Black Bear Sports Group, who are known for delivering top-tier experiences for athletes and fans alike,” said Brad VandenBerg, Managing Director of Stadium Management Corporation. “It has been our pleasure serving the ice sports community in Kalamazoo over the years, and we’re excited to see the ice facility’s next chapter unfold.”

In addition to restoring operations, Black Bear plans to support Wings West with full integration of its growing game initiatives, programs, leagues, events, and tournaments. The facility will also be connected to Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform increasing visibility for teams.

Black bear says it specializes in preserving ice arenas that serve as community cornerstones, stepping in to purchase them when mechanical failures or economic challenges shut facilities down.

