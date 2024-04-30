'When you affect the money, that's when people take notice': Protesters demand WMU to divest from Israel

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The "Save Gaza" sign on Ring Road when you first drive into Western Michigan University's (WMU) campus is hard to miss. It's posted right across from the Gaza Solidarity Encampment.

On Tuesday, FOX 17 was reminded to keep their distance as some protesters were not comfortable being on camera.

"I think a lot of people feel unsafe with media coverage, especially with the rhetoric that's been pushed in mainstream media regarding these encampments that they're somehow anti-Semitic, which just isn't true," said Marissa Wagner, co-organizer and WMU student.

Many protesters were hesitant to let FOX 17 record do to feeling unsafe. "There are a lot of Palestinians here and they are fearful because a lot of them are being denied entry back into their home countries because they're pictured at protests here," Wagner explained.

Since Saturday, the Gaza Solidarity Encampment has been up since Saturday, featuring tents, canopies and Palestinian flags.

"The main goal is to demand that the administration adopts a ceasefire resolution," Wagner says. Other demands include disclosure of financial records to see where money is being spent and if it's investing in Israel.

"When you mess with the money, that's what always finally get something to happen. People can yell into the wind and march and rally, but when you affect the money, that's when people take notice," says Roland Bissonnette, co-organizer and recent graduate.

They also want to have conversations with administration and for protection of students and faculty that are Palestinian or Muslim. "We're here because Palestinian people are dying at a terrifying rate," Bissonnette said.

Rain or shine, protesters have been at the encampment and will continue to be out there.

"Palestine has no universities left. Like, they don't have access to education anymore. And if nobody's going to listen to them, then I need to use my privilege to amplify their voices to gain the attention of the right people," Wagner told FOX 17.

The Gaza Solidarity Encampment site will remain until they can get someone from the university to have a conversation with them and hear their demands.

The university did release a statement on Sunday saying in part:

"Western Michigan University fully supports your right to protest and you are permitted to remain on this property. We support and respect your right to demonstrate.



“I respectfully ask that you dismantle the tents."

On Tuesday, FOX 17 reached out to both the university and Campus Public Safety for another statement but have not heard back yet.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube