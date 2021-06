PORTAGE, Mich. — South Westnedge Avenue at Bacon Avenue will be closed starting Monday, June 14 at 7 a.m. while crews work on underground utilities, according to the City of Portage.

Motorists are asked to take detours as indicated by the posted signs.

We’re told work is expected to be completed June 18.

Call the Department of Transportation & Utilities at 269-329-4422 for more information.

