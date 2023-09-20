Watch Now
Western Michigan University celebrates 20th anniversary of Innovation Center

While there are only about 50% of in-person or hybrid classes on Western Michigan University's campus currently, the school is expecting somewhat of a more normal feel for the fall semester.
Posted at 4:59 PM, Sep 20, 2023
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist was at the 20th anniversary celebration of Western Michigan University’s Innovation Center on Wednesday.

The center is located at Western Michigan University’s School of Medicine. It supports business start-ups in engineering, science, and technology.

“WMED has been making a difference in the community for 20 years,” said Gilchrist. “Entrepreneurs and life sciences know [this is] a place they can come and be supported. And the fact that 75 businesses have come through here, 500 businesses [have been] served. It’s really inspiring.”

At the event, it was announced that two start-up companies are graduating into their own facilities in the Kalamazoo area. A third start-up has been acquired by a national firm.

“There are parts of our state that have specific histories and area of expertise and concentrations of experience and, and professionals and life sciences, and certainly here in Southwest Michigan,” said Gilchrist. “So, this kind of organization supports the growth and accelerates that growth.”

More information on the Innovation Center can be found on Western Michigan University’s website.

