Welcome Back: Burdick's Brings 348 Seats, New Menu to Downtown Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Tuesday, September 23 marks a new chapter for downtown Kalamazoo, as Burdick’s sports bar celebrates its grand re-opening after roughly 9 months of extensive renovations.

There’s an old favorite in Kalamazoo, made new again. Burdick’s, located right downtown, has been transformed with updated features and a fresh look.

Kris Lohraff, Executive Chef of Burdick’s, reflected on the first day of business since reopening.

“We are here to be the host of Kalamazoo,” Lohraff said.

Lohraff, who just finished his first lunch rush at Burdick’s, said the community’s response is overwhelming.

“It’s been busier than I expected a little bit. But I think the community here has just been extremely excited for us to open,” he said.

Lohraff brings his culinary experience from Grand Rapids and Chicago to Burdick’s, adding his personal touch to the new menu.

“I’ve got a lot of experience with gastropubs, like upscale bars,” Lohraff said.

Fox 17’s Julie Dunmire stopped in to check out the new offerings. “Just got my food, I ordered the poke bowl,” she reported.

The poke bowl was around $18, which is in line with most menu items at Burdick’s.

The renovated space now includes duck pin bowling and a new to-go window, enhancing the experience for customers.

“I’ve been stopped on the street with my hat on, and just seeing how excited everybody’s been. It’s been awesome,” Lohraff said.

Burdick’s has remained a central part of Kalamazoo’s downtown, before and after renovations.

“The best sports bar food that you’re going to find around,” Lohraff said.

This week’s celebration culminates Friday with a groundbreaking for the new Kalamazoo Event Center, located nearby. Burdick’s staff expressed excitement at the prospect of more visitors to downtown Kalamazoo.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

