'Weird Al' to perform at Kalamazoo State Theatre

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — “Weird Al” Yankovic is coming to Kalamazoo!

The comedian/musician is scheduled to perform at the Kalamazoo State Theatre on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023.

Tickets go on sale online Thursday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m. They’ll become available to the general public the day after.

Ticket prices start at $52.50, according to the Kalamazoo State Theatre.

We’re told Yankovic’s set list will vary from night to night, featuring non-parody music across 14 studio albums performed in intimate settings at smaller venues.

“I’ve loved doing every single incarnation of my live show, but honestly the Vanity tour is the most fun I’ve ever had on stage,” says Yankovic. “I’ve been dying to get back out there and torture everybody with it once again!”

Yankovic has five Grammys under his belt.

A critically acclaimed biopic based on Yankovic’s life titled WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story released this month starring Daniel Radcliffe.

Visit the Kalamazoo State Theatre's website for more information.

