Water main break prompts boil water advisory in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — A water main break in Portage has prompted a boil water advisory to be issued for some customers.

Portage city officials say the water main break happened Thursday at 6839 South Westnedge Avenue.

A section of the water main had to be depressurized to complete the repair, resulting in the boil water advisory.

Affected customers should boil their tap water for a minimum of one minute prior to use for drinking, brushing their teeth or cooking.

The boil water advisory is in effect for the following areas:

• 6814 South Westnedge Avenue (Carillon Centre), which includes:

o 6800 South Westnedge Avenue, Suite A through L

o 6794 South Westnedge Avenue, Suite A through F

o 6784 South Westnedge Avenue, Suite A through D

o 6772 South Westnedge Avenue, Suite A through D,

o 6778 South Westnedge Avenue, Suite A through C

o 6762 South Westnedge Avenue

• 6701 South Westnedge Avenue (Logan’s Roadhouse)

City officials say all means of flushing and collecting bacteriological samples from the water main will be followed before the advisory is lifted.

For more information on the boil water advisory, call the Department of Transportation & Utilities at 329-4422.

