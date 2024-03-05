WATCH: Portage officers locate suspect using drone

PORTAGE, Mich. — Portage officers apprehended a suspect in Portage with help from a drone last month.

The Portage Department of Public Safety (PDPS) says a man was wanted for weapons- and drug-related offenses. They executed a traffic stop near Lovers Lane and Kilgore Road on Feb. 7, but the suspect ran away.

We’re told officers refrained from chasing the man for safety reasons, opting to use a drone instead. With it, they were able to locate the suspect hiding in the bushes along Bicentennial Trail.

PDPS says the man was arrested without further incident.

Watch video of the arrest below:

Portage officers locate suspect using drone

